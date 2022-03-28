ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Teenager Injured After Hit By Car

By Alyssa Riccardi
 1 day ago
File Photo

JACKSON – Authorities are currently investigating an incident involving a teenage girl who was struck by a car late last night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to South Hope Chapel Road near the intersection of Primrose Lane where they located the injured Jackson teenager.

According to police, the girl was crossing the road in the area of the plaza located at the corner of Whitesville and South Hope Chapel Roads when a 29-year-old man from Manchester hit her with his car.

The girl suffered leg and head injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Jackson Liberty High School where she was then flown by medivac to an area hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation determined that impairment was not a factor, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact P.O. Joseph Pante at 732-928-1111.

