Pickens County, SC

Deputies investigating Pickens County homicide

By Dan Vasko, Sophia Radebaugh
 1 day ago

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after one person was fatally shot in Liberty Monday morning.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at a residence on Moorefield Memorial Hwy in Liberty around 12:36 a.m. on Monday. The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

The victim was identified as being 31-year-old Kennedy Drayton.

Drayton lived at the residence and died from a single gunshot wound, Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said.

The sheriff’s office said that they encountered a 27-year-old female attempting to provide aid to the victim upon arrival. The woman was brought in for questioning and subsequently released. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating her claim of self-defense.

Pickens County Sheriff, Rick Clark says, “We’re looking for everything there. Sometimes you see houses torn up or little things like that. We have good detectives who a lot of times can tell if it’s true or it’s a lie. We’ve been doing it a long time so that’s what the great people here do a great job an know what they’re doing, they’ll make it right.”

The homicide remains under investigation.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

