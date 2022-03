Gunmen killed at least 19 people in an attack on an illegal cockfighting ring in western Mexico. The shooting, in which 16 men and three women were killed, occurred in Las Tinajas in the state of Michoacán. While a motive is yet to be established, several criminal gangs operate in the area, where attacks on gatherings of rival gangs have become more frequent, the BBC reported. Gunmen across Mexico have attacked funerals, wakes, bars, and clubs as they try to eliminate as many members of rival gangs as possible. All the victims in Las Tinajas were killed by gunfire,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO