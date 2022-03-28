Hertz customers claim company filed false theft reports

A severely disabled US Air Force veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). An employee at Nasa's famous Jet Propulsion on assignment in Florida. A California dentist trapped in the countryside by Covid-19 quarantine rules.These are among the 232 people who claim they were falsely accused of car theft by Hertz despite legitimately renting, returning, or in some cases never having heard of the vehicles they were alleged to have stolen.In court documents filed in Delaware in December, lawyers for some of those customers accuse the rental giant and its subsidiaries Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Rent-A-Car of "filing false and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO