Atlanta, GA

Hertz customers claim company filed false theft reports

fox5atlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRental car giant Hertz faces mounting allegations that it filed false...

www.fox5atlanta.com

The Independent

Hundreds of Hertz customers say they were accused of bogus theft claims after renting cars – some were even arrested

A severely disabled US Air Force veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). An employee at Nasa's famous Jet Propulsion on assignment in Florida. A California dentist trapped in the countryside by Covid-19 quarantine rules.These are among the 232 people who claim they were falsely accused of car theft by Hertz despite legitimately renting, returning, or in some cases never having heard of the vehicles they were alleged to have stolen.In court documents filed in Delaware in December, lawyers for some of those customers accuse the rental giant and its subsidiaries Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Rent-A-Car of "filing false and...
Atlanta, GA
