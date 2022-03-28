ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politicians Scramble to Soften Impact of Pennsylvania’s Highest in the Nation Gas Taxes

According to recent data from the Federation of Tax Administrators, Pennsylvania is the state with the highest gas tax in the nation at 57.6 cents per gallon, write Taylor Allen and Mike D’Onofrio for the Axios.

With gas prices surging to record levels after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers across the board are scrambling to find ways to provide relief and limit potential political fallout.

Gov. Tom Wolf is among several governors who are calling on Congress to pass a bill to suspend federal gas tax for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman, a Republican candidate for governor, has introduced a bill in the state Senate dubbed the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act that would lower the state gas tax by a third for the rest of the year.

These two reliefs could reduce consumer gas taxes by 50 percent, according to Corman.

Higher gas prices are taking more money out of consumers’ wallets at a time when families can least afford another financial burden,” he said.

Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro is proposing a gas tax refund of $250 per car, up to four per family.

Read more about the gas tax in the Axios.

