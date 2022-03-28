ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Township, PA

Teenage Girl Struck By Car On Jersey Shore: Police

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in Jackson Township, police said.

The crash involving a 2009 Hyundai occurred at 8:23 p.m. Sunday, March 27, on Whitesville Road at South Hope Chapel Road, police said.

The 29-year-old driver from Manchester reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated in the investigation.

Impairment was not suspected to be a factor at this time, police said.

The girl was crossing at the intersection near a shopping center,

She suffered leg and head injuries from the incident and was taken by ambulance to Jackson Liberty High School where she was then flown by medivac helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed it are asked to contact P.O. Joseph Pante at 732-928-1111.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

