Gaithersburg, MD

Driver Crashes Into Hair Salon in Gaithersburg

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver crashed their vehicle into Kacey Hair Salon at. 20A Montgomery Village Ave in Gaithersburg on Monday morning around 8:30am. The driver was initially trapped but has since been removed...

mocoshow.com

