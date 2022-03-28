ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan On Fans Leaving ROH Show Early: “That Would Be A Regret You’ll Never Forget”

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf fans are thinking of leaving Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor event before the show ends for other WrestleMania weekend events, Tony Khan has a message for you; don’t do it! The new owner of Ring of Honor hinted that he had something big planned for the show during an...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

MJF & Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Academy Awards

AEW star MJF had an amusing reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony. As seen below, MJF joked that Wardlow told Smith to slap the comedian. I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that. While presenting the award for Best Documentary...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Paul Wight Speaks Out On The Differences Between AEW and WWE

During an appearance on The Rob Brown Show, Paul Wight talked about how the AEW product is different from WWE:. “They’re two distinctly different products. I think WWE is always going to be that more storyline, soap-opera-driven type wrestling with high productions and all the effort they put into character backstage promos and development. Then AEW, we’re kind of cut and dry, to the point. Our characters that talk are guys that have important things to say and a lot of the stuff we do is right in the middle of the ring. You go out and you watch a kid like Dante Martin compete, or Rey Fenix, you see these guys in the ring and I’ve never seen anything like Rey Fenix or Dante Martin. I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen some of the best high flyers ever, and I’ve never seen anything like Dante Martin and Rey Fenix.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Shuts Down Rumor About Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey

A new rumor that appeared online this weekend caught the attention of WWE’s Alexa Bliss, as it claimed she had heat with a certain top WWE star. “Bliss reportedly disliked Ronda due to her reckless in-ring style causing injuries,” it stated. “The shade thrown at Ronda from Alexa in a group chat with other WWE women confirmed the heat and the timing did see Bliss miss out on many months of action after getting banged up.”
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Jade Cargill Responds To Fans That Want Her To Transition To WWE

It is common these days for wrestlers to be asked who they put on their Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is no exception. Asked to name her Mt. Rushmore in an interview with Complex Unsanctioned, Jade Cargill gave her answer with little hesitation. “Chyna,...
WWE
PWMania

Wardlow Invites Brock Lesnar To AEW and Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Wardlow talked about possible dream opponents and he brought up WWE’s Brock Lesnar:. “I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants. That’s up there on the dream list but, my dreams in AEW, Kenny Omega is at the top of that list, Andrade [El Idolo], PAC, I think those are the top three. In my opinion, those are three of the best wrestlers in the world and I live to be challenged. You know, I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, what I can overcome so I would like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself.”
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins' WrestleMania Storyline Now Has Vince McMahon Involved

Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Saturday with a screenshot of a text from Vince McMahon, stating that the WWE Chairman has plans for the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38. Rollins' storyline on Raw for the past few weeks has been his repeated failed attempts at earning a match at WrestleMania, from failing to win the Raw Tag Team Championships to losing to both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in attempts to take their spots on the show. Every backstage report has Rollins vs. a returning Cody Rhodes penciled in for the show, but there have only been slight nods to that on TV.
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: Will Cody Rhodes be at Raw in Pittsburgh before WrestleMania?

All rumors indicate that Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania 38 and has already signed with WWE, but will he be on the pre-PPV Raw in Pittsburgh?. WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While there are plenty of huge matches scheduled for the show, WWE and wrestling fans as a whole are wondering what is the latest with Cody Rhodes.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – WrestleMania Go-Home Episode, The Bloodline And Brock Lesnar, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. – The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton, Corey Graves and SmackDown’s Michael Cole.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Bo Dallas Says He’s Returning To Wrestling Soon

Former WWE Superstar Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas) took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner recently. During the session, Rotunda confirmed he’s eyeing a return to the ring soon. “I’m far from done,” Dallas said. “Not to make any cliché, but I’m just getting started and if...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Return Spoiler For Monday’s WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is expected to return to WWE on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, according to PWInsider. Lashley suffered a shoulder injury during the Royal Rumble match with Brock Lesnar in January. It was reported that he would be out of action for around 4 months.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On The Rock’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 39

The Rock facing Roman Reigns is the current working idea to main event WrestleMania 39 next year, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It is believed that The Rock himself wants to do the match, and people in the company know that. However, this one is not etched in stone or guaranteed at this point.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Says He And Cody Rhodes May Be “Fighting On The Exact Same Island”

Ariel Helwani welcomed AEW wrestler MJF to The Ariel Helwani Show this week to talk about a range of topics, including Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling and his potential return to WWE. The Salt of the Earth noted that Vince McMahon’s company showed some interest in him...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Says She Was Stopped At Canadian Border Because Of Trish Stratus

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Instagram this morning and shared that she was stopped by immigration in Toronto. In her below post, Becky Lynch explained that the whole thing happened because of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Trish will be the special guest host for two WWE live events this weekend in Canada. Earlier this week, Trish took to social media to plug her guest host appearances, which led to Becky issuing a warning to her.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer comments on WrestleMania

The 38th edition of WrestleMania will take place over two evenings at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. There are all the credentials to attend one of the most spectacular events of the modern era. 11 matches have been announced for Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 April. On the first night,...
WWE

