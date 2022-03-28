We Salute You: Max Schulkins

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sgt. Avery "Prope" Dietter of Ancramdale. He served in the Korean War, and received a Purple Heart. At 94 years old, he is the oldest member of the Ancramdale Presbyterian Church. He has been married to his wife, Renie, for 68 years.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Master Sergeant Jeremy Martelle of Granville. He joined the Air Force in 1991. His service includes time in Operation Desert Storm. He also served in the New York Air National Guard and was deployed to Antarctica and New Zealand.
NewsChannel 13 salutes The Hilt Family of Colonie. Patrick, Liam and Leland Jr. have all served in the Marines. Patrick as a Corporal, Liam as a Sergeant and Leland Jr. as a Sergeant Major. Thank you for your service.
Comments / 0