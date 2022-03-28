ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

We Salute You: Max Schulkins

By Lauren Rude
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — On his 100th birthday, abc27 honors Max Schulkins....

WNYT

We Salute You: Sandra France

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army SFC Sandra France of Johnstown. The highly-decorated veteran served in the Army and the Army Reserves, as a patient administrative specialist and then a drill sergeant.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Peter Nocera

NewsChannel 13 salutes Marine LCpl Peter Nocera of Schenectady. The 1966 Mont Pleasant High grad served in Vietnam and was part of the Tet Offensive.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Avery "Prope" Dietter

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sgt. Avery "Prope" Dietter of Ancramdale. He served in the Korean War, and received a Purple Heart. At 94 years old, he is the oldest member of the Ancramdale Presbyterian Church. He has been married to his wife, Renie, for 68 years.
ANCRAMDALE, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Kyle Potter

NewsChannel 13 salutes USMC Corporal Kyle Potter of Corinth. He joined the service in 2018 and has served in Australia, Japan and the Philippines.
CORINTH, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Jeremy Martelle

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Master Sergeant Jeremy Martelle of Granville. He joined the Air Force in 1991. His service includes time in Operation Desert Storm. He also served in the New York Air National Guard and was deployed to Antarctica and New Zealand.
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: The Hilt Family

NewsChannel 13 salutes The Hilt Family of Colonie. Patrick, Liam and Leland Jr. have all served in the Marines. Patrick as a Corporal, Liam as a Sergeant and Leland Jr. as a Sergeant Major. Thank you for your service.
COLONIE, NY

