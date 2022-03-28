ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline scores $35M Series B to build automated incident response platform

By Ron Miller
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a big job, and while he helped build internal systems to automate incident response, he saw a dearth of tools in the marketplace to help other companies achieve this. While there were tools for testing and deploying software, monitoring it in production and managing incidents when they happened, there...

Augusta Free Press

The vision of Artificial Intelligence in visualization

In today’s world, every basic operation of our life involves the use of computers. Artificial Intelligence is a new frontier that is faced by mixed reactions. Whilst Artificial Intelligence seems like something out of a science-fiction dystopia thanks to the Terminator franchise, the reality is quite different. Chances are you already use Artificial Intelligence in your daily life and are unaware of it.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Startup survival tips, content as a service, leading with transparency

For many first-time founders in fundraising mode, the current market correction for publicly-traded tech companies has been similarly jarring. Once investors started shaving value from high-flying stocks, it changed the game for early-stage valuations, says Navin Chaddha, managing partner at Mayfield. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use...
ECONOMY
pymnts

AI Platform AiFi Pulls $65M in Series B for Autonomous Retail

AiFi, the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for retailers to access autonomous shopping solutions, announced Friday (March 11) that a Series B funding round raised $65 million, a press release said. The money will be used to expand AiFi’s technical team. AiFi’s total funding is now $80 million. Steve...
RETAIL
#Shoreline#Automation#Insight Partners#Automate#Software#Sre
pymnts.com

Remote Hiring Platform Omnipresent Closes $120M Series B

Remote work hiring platform Omnipresent has raised $120 million in a Series B funding round, the London company announced on its website Tuesday (March 22). The company says it will use the money to expand its team, products and services, with plans to hire several hundred people this year and diversify its suite of products. In addition, Omnipresent says it will work on developing the OmniPlatform, its tech-enabled HR platform.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Now Lets Online Shoppers ‘Choose My Model’ to Optimize Fit

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant hopes its new technology helps e-commerce shoppers find clothing that fits the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery PartnerRed Wing Adds 3D Foot Scanner to 500 StoresUp Close: In Conversation with Fit:Match CEO & Founder Haniff BrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in Retail: H&M Sells Competing Brands on Its Website; UK Online Grocery Shopping Market Well Ahead of US

Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Gateway smart door bell

If you are in the market for a smart door bell you might be worth checking out the unique system created by Barbe. Complete with companion smart phone application, emergency pager system, smart doorbell, pet training aids and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $29 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Spectro Cloud Closes $40M Series B Round to Accelerate Growth and Kubernetes Management Platform Product Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Spectro Cloud, a leading platform provider of a modern Kubernetes (K8s) management platform, today announced the closing of a $40 million Series B funding round, led by New York City-based Stripes, a leading investor in software and consumer products. This press release features multimedia....
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Remote work platform Multiplier raises $60M Series B at $400M valuation

Multiplier, a startup that enables companies to hire and pay remote workers while complying with local laws, announced today that it has raised a $60 million Series B at a valuation of $400 million. The round was co-led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India, and brings Multiplier total investment since it was founded in 2020 to $77.2 million. Multiplier raised a Series A of $13.2 million from Sequoia Capital India just three months ago.
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Building the Supply Chain of Tomorrow: Why Automation Works

Digitalizing the supply chain is the future. But, getting there takes automation and emerging technology. It requires investing in solutions designed to track and trace, produce data analytics and deliver real-time alerts when parts of the supply chain fall off track. It requires buy-in from all decision-makers to help build the supply chain of tomorrow.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Okta says screenshots from January hack could impact 366 customers

Okta, an online identity authentication service used by thousands of U.S. companies to protect their computer networks, said a purported breach of its systems is related to an earlier incident this year. There are no signs of a current threat to Okta as a result of that event, the company told CBS MoneyWatch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

What Yuga Labs wants to build after raising $450M

I ran through the deck last night and again this morning to get a better grip on the company’s financials, expectations, and business promise. But we can’t really get into those matters until we talk about what the company has in mind — recall that Yuga raised $450 million at a $4 billion valuation, a deal that it announced earlier this week.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Japan’s Terra Drone lands $70M Series B funding to accelerate global expansion

“Our airspace is going to get more crowded than ever, but most companies today are concentrating only on hardware development,” said Terra Drone CEO and founder Toru Tokushige, who is also serving as the CEO of Terra Motors, which develops electric vehicles. “There’s an urgent need for a global air traffic management solution to enable safe and efficient drone and urban air mobility (UAM) operations, and Terra Drone aims to be the leading player building the digital infrastructure in the sky.”
WORLD
TechCrunch

AI creative platform D-ID, the tech behind those viral videos of animated family photos, raises $25M

The company also recently announced plans to debut its own AI-powered video greeting mobile app, Wishful. Deep Nostalgia and LiveStory, both collaborations with MyHeritage, helped put D-ID’s name on the map, as the resulting animations went viral across social media platforms like TikTok, thanks to users sharing their emotional reactions to seeing their loved ones again in this new format. The MyHeritage mobile app is a testament to D-ID’s success here, sporting a 4.8-star rating across some 42,300 user reviews — a large number of them praising the AI-powered animations. To date, Deep Nostalgia alone has created nearly 100 million animations, the company said.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Are we seeing evidence of a startup slowdown?

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. On the other, the event comes just days after well-known Y Combinator graduate Instacart decided it needed to trim its valuation to remain competitive for talent. PitchBook dropped a report this morning...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Kaiyo gets $36M Series B for its secondhand furniture marketplace

Kaiyo founder and CEO Alpay Koralturk said in an interview with TechCrunch that he was familiar with the hassle of buying and selling furniture after moving five times in five years in NYC. He and his wife, who are passionate about sustainability, tried buying secondhand to furnish the apartment when they moved into a new place in 2014. Koralturk said it was such a frustrating experience that he thought there needed to be an easier way — something convenient for the customer but ultimately better for the planet.
ECONOMY

