Jordyn Woods celebrates ‘family’ Will Smith after Oscars 2022 slap

By Leah Bitsky
 1 day ago
Jordyn Woods defended Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods celebrated Will Smith after his meltdown at the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

“Well deserved Oscar, family forever ✨✨✨ #oscarweekend,” the model captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing with the “King Richard” star as he held his Best Actor trophy at the Vanity Fair party Sunday.

Woods, 24, has known the Smith family since she was a child, as her late father was a sound engineer on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Smith, 53, infamously showed support for Woods in 2019 after she was caught up in her own drama over kissing Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a party.

“This world is not going to break you. We won’t allow it,” the movie star told the designer at the time, defending her on Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk.”

It seems the feeling of protectiveness is mutual, as Woods wasted no time in letting the world know Sunday that she was on Smith’s side.

Woods celebrated Smith’s win at the Vanity Fair party with his kids Jaden and Willow Smith.

The “Hitch” star shocked the audience at the 94th Academy Awards when he struck Rock, 57, for cracking a joke about his wife’s bald head.

“Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” the comedian said on stage.

Pinkett Smith, 50, was visibly taken aback by the joke, causing her husband to jump up from his seat, walk on stage and slap Rock.

The understandably shocked “Saturday Night Live” alum was quick to defend himself, telling Smith it was “just a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

But the “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” rapper did not take the razz lightly, repeatedly shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

Minutes later, Smith made a sweeping apology while accepting his first-ever Oscar, though he notably did not mention Rock.

“I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award,” he said while choking back tears.

“Art imitates life; I looked like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Woods has been close with the Smith family since childhood.

Sources exclusively told Page Six that Rock and Smith had plans to make amends at the Vanity Fair afterparty, which Sean “Diddy” Combs later confirmed.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” the Bad Boy Records founder, 52, told us, adding, “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Pinkett Smith, for her part, has been open about her battle with alopecia, debuting a shaved head last summer.

