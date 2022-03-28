ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock joked he ‘got punched’ by Muhammad Ali and ‘didn’t get a scratch’

By Lee Brown
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Chris Rock laughed off Will Smith’s Oscars slap — reportedly joking backstage that he “just got punched in the face by Muhammad Ali and didn’t get a scratch.”

The 57-year-old funnyman had clearly been shocked when he was struck at Sunday’s show, saying from the stage, “Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me.”

After trying to compose himself, he called the smack “the greatest night in the history of television” — then made light of it again backstage, according to the Los Angeles Times .

He was overheard making the Ali joke, the paper said, referring to Smith’s starring role as the legendary late boxer in a 2001 biopic.

Smith’s role as Ali — for which he said he underwent two years of extensive training in the ring to be able to look like the Greatest — soon became a subject for memes and jokes about Sunday’s shocker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awppz_0erv9hxE00 Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022.ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYqlI_0erv9hxE00
Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY/Sipa USA

“So disappointing that Will Smith played Muhammad Ali but he couldn’t even knock out Chris Rock,” comedian Michael Ian Black tweeted .

British TV presenter Bryn Lucas also suggested that “the biggest question from the Oscars” was “how did Will Smith, an actor who trained as a boxer when he played the role of Muhammad Ali, not knock out Chris Rock with his right hook?!”

A popular meme also shared a still from the slap, saying, “Gonna tell my kids this was Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oI1d3_0erv9hxE00
Will Smith hits Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards, March 27, 2022.REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Smith’s “Best Smacktor” moment also drew the attention of some of the biggest names in the fight world, including UFC boss Dana White.

“FINALLY!!!!! there’s an #Oscars show worth watching. AND @chrisrock has a chin,” White tweeted admiringly of the comedian staying on his feet after the hard hit.

Rapper Diddy shared a similar message in a video filmed as he was driven away from the awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JU8ap_0erv9hxE00
Chris Rock was clearly shocked when he was slapped by Will Smith.AP Photo/Chris Pizzello https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWZi7_0erv9hxE00 Chris Rock joked that he “just got punched in the face by Muhammad Ali and didn’t get a scratch.”REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“My n–a Chris Rock got a chin, tho … he got a chin,” he said, dismissing the “crazy” night as “s–t happens sometimes.”

Rock has not filed a police report , the LAPD said, while the Academy said it “ does not condone violence.”

Page Six

Will Smith, Chris Rock to work out slap incident after Oscars 2022

The mea culpas are going to come post-Oscars. Page Six has exclusively learned that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work out their issues at an event after the awards show following the now-infamous slap. Both are expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée. But party sources tell us that moments after Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Rock, security immediately started strategizing because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party. Sources at the Academy Awards also told us after the slap seen ’round the world...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chris Rock ‘unfazed’ by Will Smith slap as he parties at glitzy Oscars bash

Will Smith’s shocking assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 didn’t keep the comedian from enjoying the rest of his night – he was spotted partying at best friend Guy Oseary’s annual bash. Page Six spies say that while Smith, 53, stunned the world by slapping Rock, 57, across the face during the ceremony, Rock appeared “unfazed” by the incident as he hung out with pals later in the evening. Even so, we’re told his fellow partygoers rallied around him to make sure “things didn’t get weird” if Smith also showed up at the party. “You wouldn’t really know anything had happened,”...
CELEBRITIES
California State
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
Muhammad Ali
Michael Ian Black
Will Smith
George Foreman
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
#The Los Angeles Times#Getty#British
Variety

Hollywood Reacts to Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars, From Jokes to Somber Messages

Click here to read the full article. In a moment that will forever define the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith walked onstage after Chris Rock improvised a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and smacked him in the face. While the joke — which poked fun at Jada’s shaved head, after the actress has been vocal about her alopecia diagnosis since 2018 — was in bad taste, fans and attendees at the show alike were absolutely stunned at the hit, which at first seemed improvised, but turned out to be a real-life emotional outburst from Smith. Further complicating the evening...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

MJF & Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Academy Awards

AEW star MJF had an amusing reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony. As seen below, MJF joked that Wardlow told Smith to slap the comedian. I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that. While presenting the award for Best Documentary...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy!) Ace Masterful "Be Alive" Oscars Performance

First-time Oscar nominee Beyoncé hit the tennis court for this year's ceremony to perform her power ballad "Be Alive" from "King Richard". The icon's neon-themed outdoor performance was everything we hoped for as she opened up the Oscars with a team of dancers, an orchestra, and her 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, right by her side on Sunday. Beyoncé sang her Oscar-nominated song in Compton, CA, on the very same tennis court Serena and Venus Williams trained at as youth — a fact teased by the two sports legends as they introduced the singer.
CELEBRITIES
