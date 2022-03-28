ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, PA

Vote for the Lincoln Center Community Garden and Help Local Kids Get Some Garden Funds

Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth.

The Lincoln Center for Family & Youth in Audubon is partnering with Trellis for Tomorrow to create a community garden for its students to grow fresh produce, prepare healthy dishes, provide them with authentic STEM experiences, and give back to the community.

This garden is especially sentimental to TLC, as it will include a memorial of a former employee, Beth Mueller, who touched the lives of all who knew her. 

You can support the TLC Leadership Academy students today by casting a vote before April 1st for TLC’s Community Garden

Nature’s Path, a family-owned organic food company, offers Gardens for Good grants to support community garden projects so organic food can be grown locally to nourish the community. 

Nature’s Path is giving 22 community gardens $5,000 each to support their project.  The TLC garden is one of  274 gardens competing for grant funds.

You can see the national list of garden entries here.

Gardens are considered for grant funds through a public voting process March 25 through 3 p.m. EST April 1 with one vote allowed per email.

Winners will be determined through the highest number of votes received, and through a judging process based on three criteria:  the “compelling, empowering and inspirational nature” used to describe the project;  an eligible non-profit’s ability to maintain a garden; and the demonstrated need in the community.

Grant winners will be announced April 14.

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth is a nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching and counseling services to individuals and families while also providing grant writing and management services for school districts and universities.

Find out more about TLC.

