The Kid Laroi puts on a VERY loved-up display with TikTok star girlfriend Katarina Deme at Vanity Fair Oscars Party - after revealing marriage plans

The Kid Laroi had his stunning model girlfriend Katarina Deme on his arm as they attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

The couple, both 18, stopped for a smooch as they posed together on the red carpet at the prestigious event.

Kat looked stunning in a little black dress in a velvet fabric with metallic detailing across the bust.

She added a pair of towering stiletto heels with a pointed design while skipping the accessories.

The TikTok star wore her caramel locks down in waves around her face and chose a glamorous makeup palette with a pale pink lipstick.

Laroi meanwhile chose an edgy look consisting of a sheer, black boho shirt with ties at the neckline.

The Stay singer topped it off with a long satin coat which featured a textured pattern throughout, and wore it along with black trousers and boots.

The outing comes after the Australian singer told Vogue Australia he is already thinking about marriage with American girlfriend.

'We're just taking life how it goes. But, sure, I would love to get married to Kat one day,' the Without You singer told the magazine.

Fans on social media are obsessed with the pair's cute love story, and some have even dubbed them the new era's Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Laroi and Katarina have shared several loved-up images of themselves on Instagram, with the first photo being uploaded in early 2021.

Katrina is a social media sensation who has accumulated 1 million followers on TikTok, and 1.2 million on Instagram.