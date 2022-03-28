ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kid Laroi puts on a VERY loved-up display with TikTok star girlfriend Katarina Deme at Vanity Fair Oscars Party - after revealing marriage plans

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The Kid Laroi had his stunning model girlfriend Katarina Deme on his arm as they attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

The couple, both 18, stopped for a smooch as they posed together on the red carpet at the prestigious event.

Kat looked stunning in a little black dress in a velvet fabric with metallic detailing across the bust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNiJD_0erv9dQK00
Cute couple: The Kid Laroi had his stunning model girlfriend Katarina Deme on his arm as they attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. Both pictured

She added a pair of towering stiletto heels with a pointed design while skipping the accessories.

The TikTok star wore her caramel locks down in waves around her face and chose a glamorous makeup palette with a pale pink lipstick.

Laroi meanwhile chose an edgy look consisting of a sheer, black boho shirt with ties at the neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7Twr_0erv9dQK00
Kiss kiss: The couple, both 18, stopped for a smooch as they posed together on the red carpet at the prestigious event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGblg_0erv9dQK00
So in love: The teenage lovebirds could not keep their hands off each other 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQAFA_0erv9dQK00
One more for good luck: The Stay singer gave Kat a kiss on the head as she posed 

The Stay singer topped it off with a long satin coat which featured a textured pattern throughout, and wore it along with black trousers and boots.

The outing comes after the Australian singer told Vogue Australia he is already thinking about marriage with American girlfriend.

'We're just taking life how it goes. But, sure, I would love to get married to Kat one day,' the Without You singer told the magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ok7pc_0erv9dQK00
Edge: Laroi chose an edgy look consisting of a sheer, black boho shirt with ties at the neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORDYi_0erv9dQK00
Details: He topped it off with a long satin coat which featured a textured pattern throughout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSO1M_0erv9dQK00
Beauty: Kat looked stunning in a little black dress in a velvet fabric with metallic detailing across the bust

Fans on social media are obsessed with the pair's cute love story, and some have even dubbed them the new era's Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Laroi and Katarina have shared several loved-up images of themselves on Instagram, with the first photo being uploaded in early 2021.

Katrina is a social media sensation who has accumulated 1 million followers on TikTok, and 1.2 million on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8u1Y_0erv9dQK00
Beauty: She added a pair of towering stiletto heels with a pointed design. The TikTok star wore her caramel locks down in waves around her face and chose a glamorous makeup look

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
