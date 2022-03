ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge set bond Thursday for the owner of three dogs that deputies say viciously attacked a woman on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO