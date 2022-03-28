Man killed when wall falls at construction site near Concord airport, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed at a construction site near the Concord Airport last Thursday when a concrete wall fell on him, according to a police report.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on March 24 on Aviation Boulevard, just outside of the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

The report said a crane hit a concrete support, causing a wall to fall on 31-year-old Jose Antonio Rodriguez Rios of Hattiesburg, Michigan.

Rodriguez Rios died from his injuries.

Queen City News is working to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

