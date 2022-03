Carr's Beach in Annapolis, Maryland, which was a refuge for Black communities during segregation, will now become a city park. , Governor Larry Hogan announced on March 14 that Maryland will provide more than $4.8 million toward the purchase of the beach for the development of a city park. Additionally, $2 million in congressional spending, which was secured by Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, will be used to fund the park.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO