ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota man convicted of possession of child pornography

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was convicted March 23 of downloading child pornography to his phone in 2019-2020, the state attorney said. A jury found Thomas Clyde Cook, 55, guilty of...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFIL Radio

Duluth Man Convicted For Firearm Possession as a Felon

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Duluth man has been convicted in federal court for possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said in January 2021 Brooklyn Center Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired. Officers spoke to a woman who said 41-year-old Edell Jackson shot at her during an argument and he was still armed.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Child Pornography#Wwsb#Fla#Police
The Independent

Mystery of couple’s stabbing murder solved by initial on credit card receipt

The suspect in the stabbing deaths of a couple was arrested after a server recognised the man as a previous customer. Images and footage of the suspect, now identified by police as Jean Macean, were made public last Tuesday in connection to the murders in Daytona Beach, Florida. Server Valerie Court recognised a man who she had served on Saturday 5 March. He had used a credit card to pay. According to The Sun, Ms Court said Mr Macean had a late lunch, wearing the same clothes she had seen him wear in the images released to news outlets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mysuncoast.com

Suspect arrested in fatal shoving of 87-year-old NYC woman

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Authorities in New York City have charged a 26-year-old woman with manslaughter in the shoving death of an 87-year-old woman. Police say 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern, a Broadway vocal coach, was pushed from behind March 10 as she stood outside her Manhattan apartment. She coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and the cast of the recent Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beckershospitalreview.com

Police fatally shoot man in Cleveland Clinic Florida ER

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies in the emergency room of Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla., after he ran through the hospital with a pair of scissors and raised them in the direction of police, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
VERO BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police to hold memorial service for K-9 officer Bandi

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police will be hosting a memorial service for beloved K-9 officer, Bandi, who passed away Thursday. K-9 Bandi was on duty when he passed away. He was a German Shepard born in Hungary in 2014 and has been with the Sarasota Police Department since 2016. While the cause of death has not yet been officially determined, veterinarians believe that Bandi passed away from natural causes.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Waste Pro releases statement on death of employee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Pro has issued a statement following the death of an employee in a crash Tuesday. A passenger in a Waste Pro garbage truck was killed when the truck overturned and hit a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred at about...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

GRAPHIC: Body camera footage of Collier County tiger attack released

OCHOPEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities have released body camera footage of deputies responding after a tiger mauled a worker earlier this week at a Florida airboat attraction. The attack occurred March 22 at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. A caretaker...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy