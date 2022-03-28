ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Appropriators Find $20.7M More from Uncle Sam for Nursing Homes, Propose Veto Day Bill to Boost Budget

By larry kurtz
dakotafreepress.com
 1 day ago

If Governor Kristi Noem is serious when she says that House Bill 1281 deserves her veto because it was drafted and passed in a single day, then she should be standing at the House doors today with her branding iron to nix a surprise spending bill...

dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfit.org

AARP Florida asks Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that changes nursing home staffing requirements

Opponents of a bill that would change nursing-home staffing standards are ratcheting up efforts to convince Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto it. Jamie Mongiovi, director of communications for AARP Florida, said members of the senior-advocacy group have been calling and emailing the governor’s office seeking a veto. “This legislation is simply going to put more pressure on the current (nursing home) staff to do more with less,” she said. “That is never a good formula for quality care.”
FLORIDA STATE
WDTV

Gov. Justice signs Budget Bill, 18 supplemental appropriation bills

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 250, the $4.635 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature on Saturday, March 12. The only change to the budget bill was one line-item veto. Gov. Justice also signed the following supplemental appropriation bills:. 528:...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would give Pennsylvania voters power to reject any new taxes

(The Center Square) – A proposed bill could mean more ballot referenda in Pennsylvania to prevent controversial tax increases, and also make it harder for localities or the General Assembly to boost tax revenues. Rep. David Rowe, R-Union/Snyder, introduced HB2432 to amend the Commonwealth’s constitution to add ballot questions...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Washington Times

Sixteen GOP senators join Democrats to keep earmarks in Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget bill

A bipartisan Senate majority has killed an attempt by some Republicans to strip more than $8 billion in earmarks from President Biden’s $1.5 trillion spending bill. In a 35-to-64 vote, the Senate rejected an amendment by GOP Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana to remove all 4,400 pet projects from the bill. Overall, 16 Republicans joined with 49 Senate Democrats to strike down the amendment, which only needed a simple 51-vote majority to pass.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Vetoes#House#Joint Appropriations#Veto Day#Medicaid#Fmap#S D Legislators#Kelo Tv
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Times Union

Legislature includes 'Fair Pay for Home Care' in budget proposals

ALBANY— In an unprecedented move, the state Senate and Assembly revealed their one-house budgets over the weekend with provisions to fully fund the Fair Pay for Home Care Act. The decision is a major step forward for the highly anticipated legislation, which lawmakers and advocates say needs to pass...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Michigan Senate pushes bill to pause state's gas tax for 6 months to Whitmer

(The Center Square) – The GOP-dominated Michigan Senate approved a bill aiming to cut the 27-cent per gallon state gas tax for six months. The 24-14 Senate vote on House Bill 5770 pushes the bill to the desk of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who will likely veto it. Her office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTNH

Lawmakers consider proposal to recruit more nurses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State lawmakers are considering a proposal from the governor to recruit more nurses. “Connecticut is facing a critical shortage in nursing and healthcare providers,” said Kelli Vallieres, Chief State Workforce Officer. More healthcare jobs in Connecticut were posted online in January than in any other sector. Forty-three percent of healthcare workers […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bill proposes to boost Medicaid reimbursement rates for EMS

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pa. Rep. Martin Causer has introduced legislation that would boost Medicaid reimbursement rates for the life-saving services they provide. EMS providers have received only two increases in reimbursements for transporting individuals covered by Medicaid in the last two decades, with the last increase taking place in 2018, again under legislation that Causer also introduced.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy