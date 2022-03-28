New Edgmont Elementary Plan Pushes Ahead With Some Resident Opposition

Design plan for the new Edgmont Elementary School. Image via the Daily Times.

Rose Tree Media School District is moving ahead with plans to build a $35-$40 million 5,000 square-foot elementary school on 37 acres at 1501 Middletown Road in Edgmont, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.

It will be located at the property of the former Immanuel Independent Church building.

The district bought the property in June for $2.4 million.

The district needs the school to expand in the Edgmont area following new development in that area and a projected 20 percent bump in student population.

There’s been local opposition to the new school , with concerns about increased traffic, higher taxes, more development, and the use of a septic system on site for such a large school.

There are also two 20-inch parallel gas transmission pipelines running on the eastern corner of the property.

Resident Bruce Goebel said the property’s lack of infrastructure will mean a new waterline and septic or sanitary sewer system.

“It’s just not the right spot to put a school, whether a school is needed at all,” Goebel said.

The school’s plans will be reviewed by the Edgmont Township Planning Commission to see if it meets township ordinances. An April 19 meeting has been announced.