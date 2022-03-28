ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

5 Places in Delaware County Where the Roast Pork Sandwich is King

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PK9zL_0erv6DLf00
John' Morton's Tavern made a best of Philly pork sandwich list.Image via John Morton's Tavern in Prospect Park.

While hoagies and cheesesteaks rule the Philly food landscape, let’s not also forget Philadelphia’s other unique signature sandwich offer–the pork sandwich.

Here are five places in Delaware County where you won’t be disappointed, writes Alexandra Jones and Maddy Sweitzer-Lamme for Philadelphia Magazine. 

Tony’s Tavern, Collingdale

This Best of Philly-winning roast pork sandwich is only served here on Thursdays and the sandwiches are usually depleted by 1 p.m.

Nick’s Old Original Roast Beef, South Philly, Springfield, and West Chester

Nick’s is a Delco staple, run by the same family since 1938. Its thin-sliced roast pork with greens and provolone comes on a round Kaiser roll.

La Porta, Media

Jere’s a sit-down Italian spot with a slow-roasted pork shoulder sandwich with rabe and provolone.

Broadway Bar, Clifton Heights

Bar food at its best—roast pork Italian with thin-sliced loin topped with sautéed spinach and sharp provolone.

Luigi & Giovanni’s, Newtown Square

Tender chunks of roast pork make this local stop a stand out.

John Morton’s Tavern, Prospect Park

Here’s a roast pork sleeper hit served on a Kaiser. The Homesteader platter has half hand-carved roast beef and half pork, dress up with rabe and provolone.

Read more at Philadelphia Magazine about these five Delco locations for best pork sandwiches.

DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
