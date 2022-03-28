ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Watch Logan Paul’s behind-the-scenes training for WWE WrestleMania as he plans to jump off top rope against Mysterios

By Gary Stonehouse
 1 day ago

LOGAN PAUL has promised to come off the top rope against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38 in his WWE debut.

The controversial social media star announced last month that he will make his wrestling debut as The Miz’s tag-team partner.

Logan Paul has promised to come off the top rope at WrestleMania Credit: Twitter @loganpaul

It is not the first time that The Maverick has been seen inside WWE's squared-circle - or even his first foray into WrestleMania.

He was at last year’s extravaganza in Tampa Bay to watch Sami Zayn’s match with Kevin Owens, and he received a stunner from KO afterwards.

Paul, 26, was recently captured hitting a heavy bag for the first time since his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

The YouTube star took Money the distance in June's eight-round exhibition bout.

Now he has released behind-the-scenes footage of him in training for his big WrestleMania bow - and Miz has been that impressed he believes his partner could become a full-time wrestler.

Logan is seen practising frog splashes and then captioned the footage with: “I’m going off the top rope at Wrestlemania on April 2 and no one can stop me @WWE.”

WWE legend Hurricane Helms has been training the star at the Performance Centre in Orlando.

And he also thinks that Paul is a natural.

Helms said: “Training Logan Paul has been one of the easiest celebrity trainings I've ever done.

“He's a natural athlete, he's got natural charisma, a natural personality.

“It's just a matter of feeding him a little bit of information and he processes it. It's been super easy.”

