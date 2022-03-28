ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Once the smoke clears, what's next for Ukraine and Russia?

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMMKD_0erv5MBZ00
© Associated Press

Russia’s advance in Ukraine appears to have stalled and, in some areas, Ukraine is rolling back some of the progress made by Moscow’s forces. At the end of last week, Moscow appeared to reframe its goals for the war in Ukraine, reportedly shifting its focus to the eastern part of the country as the advance stalls. Yet, this is not the end of the war or even the beginning of the end. In all likelihood, as the Biden administration has noted, the war is likely to drag on for some time.

While it is difficult to anticipate the course of the war or indeed its outcome, it is not premature to begin considering the desired political end-state. Both the ceasefire and the longer-term peace accord depend on multiple variables, all of which remain in flux and unclear. The terms of the agreements that resolve this war will ultimately be between Kyiv and Moscow, but the West is neither without a stake in this conflict’s outcome, nor the ability to affect conditions on the ground.

 The Western allies must not underestimate Russia’s willingness to use punitive or escalatory tactics (or its ability to sustain the war effort), or overestimate Ukraine’s ability to sustain its fight against Russia. At the moment, the West and NATO are raising the military cost for Russia in an attempt to drive it towards de-escalation and an eventual end to the conflict. This effort is being carefully calibrated to ensure that Western aid does not cross undefined red lines or provoke an expanded conflict by Moscow.

When looking to the end of the war, the Western allies and Kyiv must be realistic in their appraisal of the art of the possible and recognize that unpalatable offramps may be necessary. Maximalist views of victory, which seem to be increasingly called for — indeed, President Biden recently stated that Putin “cannot remain in power” — will not lead to a cessation of hostilities or an end to the conflict. While the moral outrage is certainly justified given the violence inflicted on Ukraine’s civilians, it is not a foundation on which to build a resolution to this conflict.

This is not about making concessions to Russia or rewarding Moscow for its war of aggression, but creating mutually acceptable conditions for the end of hostilities and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity — however that may be ultimately defined. Here it is instructive to better understand how Russia views war and peace, victory and defeat. Andrew Monaghan, a fellow at the Wilson Center, penned an excellent monograph exploring this very subject titled “Victory, Defeat, and Russian Ways in War”. Applying the West’s understanding to Russia is insufficient and logically flawed, and will lead to bad policy.

---

RELATED OP-EDS FROM THE HILL

  • James M. Dubik: Putin's war exposes the cracks in the world order — can we fix them?

---

Ending this war must include considerations for how Russia will reconnect to the global economy. While this may be unthinkable at the moment, that reconnection is one of the few tools or incentives that the West has to affect Russia’s behavior or potentially ensure its compliance with any bilateral agreements.

The primary diplomatic objective must be ending active hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. A ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian relief will be a good start, but under what conditions can those requirements be met? How will those be enforced? What, if any, consequences will there be for violations by either party? Will an international peacekeeping force be required and if so, whose national forces will constitute that mission?   The humanitarian crisis is significant and growing too. Nearly 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine to date.

The scale and scope of this crisis will worsen before it gets better. Providing support and aid to neighboring countries to handle the immediate aspects of the crisis is the first step, but thoughts must be given to what comes next, after the resolution of the conflict. How will refugees be returned to Ukraine? To what will the Ukrainians return?

The post-war reconstruction of Ukraine is particularly important. The full accounting of the destruction wrought by Russia is unknown and will remain so for some time, but Ukraine will almost assuredly require a massive economic support and reconstruction package for several years to come. Without that aid, Ukraine could well emerge from the conflict politically intact, but economically hobbled, which is not in Europe’s interest (although, likely in Russia’s).

It is also critical to consider how to end the conflict in such a way that a temporary peace does not merely delay the resumption of hostilities in the future. What security guarantees will Ukraine need? What guarantees are the West willing to offer? How can those guarantees be enforced? If, as it appears now, NATO membership for Kyiv is not viable, what can NATO and the United States do to ensure the preservation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity? Will the reconstruction of Ukraine’s economy, its admission to the European Union and rearming Ukraine to a sufficient level of deterrence be enough?

If the withdrawal of Russian forces is required, as it could well be, how will that withdrawal be enforced? What if Moscow refuses to comply or leaves rump “separatist” forces behind in its wake? How will either Ukraine or its Western partners contend with those conditions? These are not insignificant considerations.

Ending this war will neither be an easy nor a smooth process. It is, nonetheless, imperative that we begin thinking about the end state and working towards achieving a political conclusion to the conflict. Negotiations during war take time and conditions on the ground will change. Failing to plan or prepare for the end of the war, and thinking through not just the immediate end, but the long-term resolution of the war risks undoing the peace which will have been secured at a very high cost.  

Joshua C. Huminski is director of the Mike Rogers Center for Intelligence & Global Affairs at the Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress and a George Mason University National Security Institute fellow. He can be found on Twitter @joshuachuminski.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Western#Nato
WNEP-TV 16

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

KYIV CITY, Ukraine — Today's Why Guy question from Nick Jarrell, who asks "maybe I missed it, I miss a lot, but I still don't know why Putin invaded Ukraine." Nick, it's complicated of course, that much is true. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never acknowledged Ukraine as a separate country after it split from the then Soviet Union in 1991.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia's Putin sees 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

March 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday some progress had been made in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, while the Kremlin said the conflict would end when the West took action to address Moscow concerns. At a Kremlin meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said Western...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

(Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied Ukrainian territory, but more time...
POLITICS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Live updates: Russia fires missiles at Ukraine military unit

LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president presses Biden, NATO for more aid as war enters second month— UN votes to condemn Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine—...
MILITARY
Boston Herald

Live updates: Israel and Putin have another call on Ukraine

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to talk about Ukraine. Bennett told Putin about his contacts with other heads of states, and Putin shared his assessments of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives via video calls, the Kremlin said in a statement.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

520K+
Followers
63K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy