Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff.Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.It was a special night for Wayne Hennessey who became the third Welshman to win 100 caps after Chris Gunter and Gareth Bale.The game had been arranged at short notice following the postponement of the Scotland-Ukraine World Cup play-off, with Wales awaiting the winners...

