Minnesota State

Online ordering program available Tuesday for COVID-19 tests

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone wanting to order free, rapid COVID-19 tests will be able to do so starting Tuesday in Minnesota. Monday morning, Gov. Tim Walz announced a new program that allows those tests to be delivered to homes throughout the state. According to the...

www.kaaltv.com

CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Who Will Get 2nd Boosters?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As drug companies press the US Food and Drug Administration to approve second COVID-19 booster shots, President Joe Biden plans to make fourth shots of mRNA vaccines available soon for all Americans 50 and older, per The New York Times. The Biden administration will not officially recommend second COVID boosters until the fall, but it will make them accessible to older adults who want them earlier.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

Why some hospitals ask patients, visitors to ditch N95s

Hospitals across the country often ask patients and visitors to swap out their N95s with surgical masks in line with CDC guidelines, which public health experts say are outdated, according to Politico. Many health systems — such as Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich. —...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Tri-City Herald

Free COVID tests, treatment covered by government end for the uninsured. What to know

For millions of Americans without health insurance, the costs of COVID-19 testing and treatment will no longer get covered. A need for more money has ended the program allowing the government to pay for uninsured Americans’ COVID-19 tests and treatment, according to the Health Resources & Services Administration. The program was first established under President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported.
U.S. POLITICS
POPSUGAR

Here's Who Needs a Fourth COVID Vaccine and When to Get It

If you've already received two doses of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, plus a booster, you may be wondering if you'll need to get a fourth shot — especially in light of the recent news of rising case counts in Europe. Vaccine makers already seem to be preparing for the need for a second COVID booster: Moderna is asking the FDA to approve the additional dose for all adults, and Pfizer has asked the federal agency to authorize another shot for adults ages 65 and up, notes Vivek Cherian, MD, an internal medicine physician based in Chicago. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are currently recommending that certain teens and adults go ahead and get a second booster. But some experts are stressing that we can't yet say for sure whether a fourth dose will be necessary for everyone. This is what you need to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

UK COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase: What it means for the US

U.S. officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United Kingdom — which have continued to rise over the last few weeks — and are considering what it could mean for the U.S. Seven things to know:. 1. U.K. COVID-19 cases have jumped 36.8 percent in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
WBIR

Federal COVID-19 test-to-treat program arrives in some East Tennessee grocery stores

POWELL, Tenn. — Kroger announced that some locations in Tennessee with a "Little Clinic" would implement a federal "Test to Treat" program to help people quickly get tested and find treatment for COVID-19. "People can get tested at a pharmacy and if they prove positive, receive the antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost," said President Biden at his State of the Union, describing the program.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

Use of at-home Covid tests surged during the omicron wave, CDC finds

The omicron variant wave in the United States triggered a sharp increase in the use of at-home Covid-19 tests, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Researchers compared the use of the at-home tests among people reporting Covid-like symptoms during the delta wave, occurring from August to December, and during the omicron wave, which began in mid-December but has receded over the last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Kids and Vaccines: Moderna Makes Big Moves on COVID Vaccine for Kids and Babies

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Moderna is joining the quest for a vaccine for younger kids and babies. On Wednesday, the company said that in the coming weeks it'll submit data to the US Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine for children 6 months to 6 years, after study results showed the small-dose vaccine appears to parallel the effectiveness seen for adults during this period of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYTV

Missouri ending at-home COVID-19 test kit program at end of March

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri will end its free at-home PCR test kit program at the end of the month. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the program would end March 31 due to a drop in demand for COVID-19 testing. Although Missouri began offering these...
MISSOURI STATE

