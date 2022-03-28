ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDF to announce new cost increase, delay for Hinkley Point nuclear plant

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility EDF said it would have to announce new delays and cost overruns for its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant project in Britain due to the Ukrainian conflict, supply chain disruption and inflation, among other reasons.

EDF last updated its construction schedule in January 2021, when it said Britain’s first new nuclear plant to be built in decades would be delayed by six months to June 2026 with the cost rising by an additional 500 million pounds to 22-23 billion pounds (up to $30.13 billion).

The plant was originally expected to open in 2025 and had a construction budget of 18 billion pounds but like similar nuclear newbuild projects in Flamanville, France and Olkiluoto, Finland, it has been subject to repeated delays and spiralling costs.

In a note to its 2021 annual report, EDF said that risks to schedule and cost at completion targets had increased, citing the ongoing impact of the pandemic and Brexit, lower-than-expected civil performance and tensions in global building materials markets. In addition, permit delays have slowed progress on offshore marine works.

The firm said it is developing plans to mitigate the delays and actions are in place to drive civil performance. At the end of 2021, actual costs stood at 15.3 billion pounds, excluding interim interests of 835 million euros ($914 million), it said.

“A new comprehensive review to update the costs and schedule estimates announced in January 2021 is underway and is expected to be finalised by summer 2022,” EDF said.

($1 = 0.7634 pounds)

($1 = 0.9130 euros)

Comments / 0

