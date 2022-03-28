ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

32-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot outside Bessemer restaurant Sunday afternoon

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death in the parking lot a Bessemer restaurant Sunday afternoon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Justin...

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
