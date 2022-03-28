ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut and Long Island fail to meet World Health Organization air pollution standards

By WSHU
wshu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAir pollution in Connecticut and Long Island exceeded the World Health Organization’s air quality standards for 2021. IQAir monitors air quality around the world, and their report released this month took a...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
KTVU FOX 2

13 great house plants to improve the air quality in your home, according to science

Common house plants can significantly help improve indoor air quality according to a recent study published on Feb. 17 by the University of Birmingham in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS.) Researchers put three houseplants typically found in most households to the test including a Peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii),...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
Mic

Air pollution is officially linked to depression in young people

Ever since the pandemic began, it’s been increasingly difficult to get some serotonin around here, but we can’t actually blame all of our mental health woes on COVID. It turns out that air pollution could be a factor triggering depression for younger Americans, according to a small but illuminating study. Looking forward to when researchers factor the rest of us in because pollution is, indeed, universally depressing.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#World Health Organization#Air Quality#Iqair#Who
The Guardian

Revealed: the dangerous chemicals in your food wrappers

Independent testing of more than 100 packaging products from US restaurant and grocery chains identified PFAS chemicals in many of the wrappers, a Consumer Reports investigation has found. The potentially dangerous “forever chemicals“were found in food packaging including paper bags for french fries, wrappers for hamburgers, molded fiber salad bowls...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Phys.org

Scientists prepare for 'anthropulse' as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

A leading ecologist from the University of St Andrews calls for coordinated action to investigate the environmental impacts of humanity's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2020, COVID-19 lockdowns caused an 'anthropause'—a drastic global reduction in human mobility. Two years later, as restrictions are gradually being lifted, a surge in travel activity beyond pre-pandemic levels—or 'anthropulse' – seems imminent.
TRAVEL
EverydayHealth.com

Air Pollution Linked to Increased Risk of Autoimmune Diseases

Exposure to car exhaust and other airborne toxins has long been linked to a wide range of health problems, including heart and lung diseases as well as rheumatoid arthritis, an immune system disorder that causes debilitating swelling and pain in the joints. For the new study, researchers examined medical records...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Air Pollution Linked to Development of Depression Symptoms in Adolescents

Higher ozone levels predicted increase in depressive symptoms over time, study finds. Exposure to ozone from air pollution has been linked to an increase in depressive symptoms for adolescents over time, even in neighborhoods that meet air quality standards, according to new research published by the American Psychological Association. Ozone...
MENTAL HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Here is how West Virginia is combating rising numbers of prediabetes

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Nationally, studies are showing an increasing rate of children with “prediabetes.” Health officials say “prediabetes” is what someone could be diagnosed with if their “blood glucose levels are higher than normal,” but it’s not high enough to be labeled Type 2 diabetes. The Mountain State was recently ranked the least healthy […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
CBS Boston

Pollution Levels Rose In Boston After 3-Year Drop, World Air Quality Report Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – The 2021 World Air Quality report was released Tuesday, and the findings were troubling. Only 3% of cities worldwide and no country met the World Health Organizations guidelines released in September of last year. Among the world’s worst offenders were Bangladesh, Pakistan and India. New Delhi was the worlds most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year. In U.S. major cities, pollution levels rose from 9.6 to 10.3 parts per million from 2020 to 2021. Los Angeles was the most polluted of the major cities, despite deceasing their overall levels by 6%. After a three year drop in pollution levels in Boston, the city had its first rise in 2021, from 7.2 to 8.0. That marks a rise of more than 11%. The City of Worcester also saw rising pollution levels in 2021, spiking from 8.3 to 9.1.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy