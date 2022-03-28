Villanova Remembers All-Time Track & Field Great George Sydnor

George Sydnor. Image via villanova.com.

George Sydnor, a two-time world record holder in the 60-yard dash from Villanova, who also was a longtime local civic leader and a popular Garrett Hill crossing guard, has passed away. He was 86.

Sydnor died March 18. The life-long resident of Villanova ran on some of the greatest teams in Villanova University track & field history, reports villanova.com.

He served 15 years in the Radnor Township Police Department and was the township’s first Black police officer in 1964.

Sydnor was on Villanova’s 1957 track & field squad which won the NCAA outdoor championship.

He was a five-time Penn Relays champion and ran the leadoff leg of the Mile Relay in 1958 for a team recognized on the Penn Relays Wall of Fame in 2011.

He was inducted to the Villanova University Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 1985.

Sydnor was born Sept. 23, 1935, and graduated Haverford High School in 1954. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Villanova in 1958, earning a track & field scholarship as a national high school champion in the 60-yard dash.

He tied the world record in the 60-yard dash twice in a month while a sophomore at Villanova.