Jay Schwartz Keeps Film Alive With Showings From His Secret Cinema

Jay Schwartz looks at a film at the Secret Cinema Workshop. Image via Monica Herndon, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jay Schwartz has been showing bits and pieces of his Secret Cinema for 30 years, writes Shaun Brady for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

He maintains a 1,000 square-foot workshop and warehouse in Kensington piled high with more than 4,000 canisters of unique films, commercials and television shows.

He has a “Best of Secret Cinema Screening and Talk” coming up April 3 at Swarthmore College .

Shelves of film canisters fill the Secret Cinema warehouse. Image via Monca Herndon, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

His programs are always projected on film, not digital or video, and can range from vintage cartoons, a two-reel musical comedy from the 1930s, industrial films, and TV commercials.

The focus is on the offbeat and obscure.

Much has changed since he started, with the immense popularity of home theaters, streaming services and the pandemic drawing people away from movie houses.

But Schwartz is determined to keep going.

“It does get harder and harder to convince people that they should come and watch stuff. But I guess there are two things that I bring: a chance to see what real film looks like and a chance to see films with other people. It’s really a different experience watching weird stuff with a like-minded audience.”