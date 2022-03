Click here to read the full article. If Aston Martin’s first motorcycle were a Bond movie, it might be titled “Better Late Than Never Say Never Again.” The British marque announced on Monday that deliveries of the hotly anticipated AMB 001 have finally begun—two-and-a-half years after it made its debut. And just as promised, the track-only two-wheeler, which is the result of a collaboration with renowned builder Brough Superior, is a true superbike. The limited-run AMB 001 made its debut at the Milan Motorcycle Show way back in November 2019. The bike, which was designed specifically for use on the track, combines...

