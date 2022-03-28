ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Norma's Alley arch dedication celebration happening April 5

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
– The public is invited to join the Paso Robles City Council in dedicating the new “Norma’s Alley” arch installed to honor Norma Moye, executive director of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association, and lifelong benefactor of Paso Robles.

The arch was designed and created by local artist Dale Evers to celebrate Norma, downtown, and the arts in Paso Robles. The celebration starts at 4:30 p.m. on April 5. Refreshments will be served.

A reception will follow at Dale Evers Studio at 1000 Park Street from 5-6 p.m.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for March 14-21

On March 14, Salvador Toralbernal, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Meadowlark and Starling Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for being an unlicensed driver. On March 14, Ernesto Chavezvelasquez, 23,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 03/14-03/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. March 14, 2022. 10:45— Angel Miguel...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local officials mourn the loss of former SLO mayor Dave Romero

– Flags in the City of San Luis Obispo will be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of former Mayor Dave Romero, city officials said Friday. “Mayor Romero was such a fundamental part of the fabric of our city, it’s hard to find the right words to mark his passing. He loved this city, and his contributions will live on for generations to come,” said City of San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart. “Through the roads he helped build, water he secured, and downtown improvements he inspired, he was a critical part of so many of the things we love about our community today.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Parklets are a big waste of $851,651 in taxpayer money

– The Paso Robles City Council is now considering allowing restaurants to take up precious downtown parking spaces with parklets. There will be a workshop at Paso Robles City Hall on Tuesday, March 21, 3-5 p.m. They are also considering changing the downtown parking fees to $2 per hour, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, every day of the year. I have the following concerns:
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

