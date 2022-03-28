Norma’s Alley arch dedication celebration happening April 5

– The public is invited to join the Paso Robles City Council in dedicating the new “Norma’s Alley” arch installed to honor Norma Moye, executive director of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association, and lifelong benefactor of Paso Robles.

The arch was designed and created by local artist Dale Evers to celebrate Norma, downtown, and the arts in Paso Robles. The celebration starts at 4:30 p.m. on April 5. Refreshments will be served.

A reception will follow at Dale Evers Studio at 1000 Park Street from 5-6 p.m.