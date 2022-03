Rick and Scott Steiner, known as multi-time tag team champions the Steiner Brothers, are going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Clas of 2022. First reported by David Shoemaker on TheRinger.com, Vader's induction will take during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony place on Friday, April 1, at American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week. Fans in the U.S. will be able to tune into the event exclusively on Peacock, and the WWE Network everywhere else. This year's Hall of Fame ceremony will be slightly different, with both the Hall of Fame and Friday Night SmackDown taking place on the same night in the same arena, for only one price.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO