Life before reality TV! Married At First Sight's Al Perkins and Mitch Eynaud like you've never seen them before

He's the cheeky chappie on Married At First Sight who loves to do a shoey at the drop of a hat.

But it appears it's not Al Perkins first time appearing on television.

Eagle eyed fans have spotted the 25-year-old working as a tradie on a repeat episode of Selling Houses Australia.

Photos shared to Instagram show a baby-faced Al working on a cupboard behind host Shaynna Blaze.

Sources close to Al have told Daily Mail Australia that the Bondi-based chippie has appeared in several episodes as his former place of employment did several renovations featured on the Foxtel show.

Meanwhile, it appears brands who have used model Mitch Eynaud in past campaigns are once again using him to promote their clothes.

Fans have spotted Mitch pop up on several clothing sites, including City Beach.

It comes after Married At First Sight's executive producer confessed that some of the cast are not '100 per cent genuine'.

Tara McWilliams, who is credited with transforming MAFS into the ratings juggernaut it is today, told Mediaweek it's 'not realistic' to expect all the brides and grooms to be 'only motivated by finding love'.

But regardless of their intentions, she does make sure all the contestants are 'authentic' in their own way and that they sincerely want to take part in the experiment - even if romance isn't their primary motivation.

When asked what the producers look for in contestants, McWilliams replied: 'It would be insulting to say that we are purely looking for people that are 100 per cent genuine and only motivated by finding love, because that's not realistic.'

She said that, first and foremost, successful applicants must want to experience the thrill of being on television, and an openness to finding love is a bonus.

'Everyone that comes on this show regardless of what their various motivations may be, one driving factor has to be they want to meet their soulmate,' she said.

'But then also what motivates them is the experience of an experiment like this. I know that experience is a large part of why people apply to be on this show, and we're okay with that.

'It's not just about finding love, it's an entire overhaul of their life for four months.'