2022 Final Four is Set

The fourth and final Elite Eight game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is underway, with North Carolina taking on St. Peter’s. It’s Year 1 of the Hubert Davis era for North Carolina and it’s going pretty well so far. Legendary head coach Roy Williams...
Is anyone happier with North Carolina’s Elite Eight win than former Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams?. Williams, who led UNC to three national championships during his time leading the Tar Heels program, was in attendance for the win over St. Peter’s on Sunday night. Following the win,...
ESPN’s Dick Vitale has been hearing a lot about cheating with regards to the transfer portal. Vitale tweeted out that he spoke with a coach in college basketball and how it’s pretty widespread. He also thinks that it’s not good for the game. “I spoke to a...
It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
The stage is set for a legendary rivalry clash in the Final Four next Saturday as No. 2 seed Duke will take on its hated rival No. 8 seed North Carolina with a spot in the NCAA Tournament championship game on the line. It will be the 258th meeting between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, but the first time they have played in the NCAA Tournament.
Coach K isn’t looking to give out any bulletin board material ahead of the UNC-Saint Peter’s Elite 8 matchup. During Wendell Moore Jr.’s livestream, the junior forward was coached up by Mike Krzyzewski on how to answer questions from the media. “They’re going to ask you right...
On Saturday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in his final game. The legendary leader, known by most as Coach K, will close out his career at Cameron Indoor Stadium this weekend in a game against North Carolina.
Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale gave his prediction for Sunday’s highly anticipated Elite 8 matchup between UNC and Jersey’s own Saint Peter’s Peacocks. It’s great to hear Dickie V’s voice again after several weeks of vocal rest following his an operation during his bout with cancer. Ahead of tip-off, Vitale revealed his pick for who will move on to the Final Four. And he might disappoint a few folks from his home state.
Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
The 2022 NCAA Tournament Men’s Final Four is officially set. On one side of the bracket, we have No. 2 seed Duke against No. 8 seed North Carolina. On the other, we have No. 1 seed Kansas against No. 2 seed Villanova. While the Final Four features four “blue...
Only five teams remain in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. We’ve got Duke, Villanova and Kansas having locked up Final Four spots, with North Carolina and Saint Peter’s of Jersey City, New Jersey playing for the final spot. CBS joked that five true “blue bloods” remain....
Star forward Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils advanced to the Final Four last night. Now, they wait to see who they’ll meet next Saturday in New Orleans. In terms of Duke’s possible opponents, there couldn’t be more contrasting options than North Carolina and Saint Peter’s. The blue-blooded Tar Heels and the blue-collar Peacocks will meet this evening in Philadelphia in the East Regional final.
Duke fans will no doubt be monitoring tonight’s North Carolina-Saint Peter’s game as they face the winner in the Final Four later this week. But does Coach K have a preference in the game?. At his postgame press conference after beating Arkansas in the Elite Eight, Coach K...
It's Elite Eight time in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and on Saturday, two teams punched their ticket to the Final Four in New Orleans. No. 2 Duke stifled 4-seed Arkansas to advance to its first Final Four since 2015. With the win, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski has...
Former guard Victor Bailey, Jr. officially entered the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon and he already has a new home. Bailey announced his commitment to George Mason on Monday in an Instagram story post. Despite completing his five years, Bailey is opting to take advantage of the redshirt granted to...
The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
Coach K’s final March Madness run added another historic milestone as Duke’s win over Arkansas helped Krzyzewski reach his record 13th Final Four. Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run with Duke has been a truly historic one. A win over Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 helped Krzyzewski become the first coach to ever win 100 NCAA Tournament games and tonight’s 78-69 win over Arkansas secured another spot in the record books for Coach K.
