Environment

Windy, Warm Monday. Stormy Tuesday.

wbap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY, WINDY AND MILD.. THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING FROM THE WEST AROUND DARK.. SOME STORMS POSSIBLY SEVERE OVERNIGHT WITH GUSTY WINDS AND HAIL.....

www.wbap.com

WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
ENVIRONMENT
KHBS

Heavy rain & storms moving thru

Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says we'll have heavy bouts of rain tonight, including some potential for severe storms. Behind the front, you'll need to get ready for colder air. Here's the latest...
ENVIRONMENT
#Stormy#Humid#Thunderstorms
KMBC.com

Cool temperatures Sunday, the calm before the storm

Cool temperatures Sunday with highs near 50°. It will warm up on Monday with a high near 61 degrees. Tuesday will have a high near 79 degree. There's a chance of severe weather later in the evening with rain and thunderstorms. Wednesday cools down again with temperatures near 46...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
WNEM

Areas of light mix tonight & Tuesday AM, warming up later Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a chilly day on Saturday, temperatures warmed up a bit more on Sunday and even a bit warmer as we started a brand new workweek today. Although the temperatures during the day have been nice, cold temperatures still exist at night, meaning our next round of wet weather tonight could bring some snow or a wintry mix to parts of Mid-Michigan. This round of wet weather looks fairly light for most and all signs are pointing to temperatures coming up above freezing fairly quickly on Tuesday.
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Windy And Cold Monday With Scattered Snow Showers

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front moved across metro Denver early Monday morning with gusty winds behind it from the north. After a high of 66 degrees on Sunday in the Mile High City we will spend most of the day today in the 30s. We are expecting scattered snow showers off and on through the day, especially between the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. Accumulations will be light and mostly confined to grassy areas. Locations north of Interstate 70 won’t see much snow. The heaviest totals in the Denver area will be in the foothills of Jefferson County and on the Palmer Divide in Douglas County and Elbert County. Those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Conditions will be worse over the eastern plains and in south-central Colorado today where we could see the wind and snow create tough driving, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. White-out conditions will be possible in some areas. It will stay windy at times and cold on Tuesday and we will have the continued chance for some light snow showers. Warmer weather arrives on Wednesday and that trend will take up into the upcoming weekend.
DENVER, CO
WLFI.com

A windy and warm Monday on tap with a spring-like forecast ahead

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Lows this morning are in the upper 30s with southwest winds 10 mph. We will see SW winds ramp up throughout the day helping bring in above-average temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s region-wide with mostly sunny to...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Afternoon rain showers expected Tuesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Rain showers. High 45. Tonight. Rain ends. Low 34. Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High 50. Low 38. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing a few rain showers. Rain continues into the late evening. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Multi-day severe weather to wind down along Southeast coast

A multi-day outbreak of severe weather that began on Monday and sparked dozens of tornadoes across the southern United States will conclude in coastal areas of the Carolinas, eastern Virginia and the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Fears of a tornado striking a heavily populated metro area during...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Warming trend underway; Few showers early Tuesday

More sunshine and steady wind around today but more warmth too! Bright sunshine is back, as well as, gusty, southwest winds. This will be a driver for additional warmth this afternoon, marking a great Monday, as highs reach the lower 60s. Clouds increase this evening and overnight, as a few...
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Sunny, windy, and dry conditions leads to elevated fire risks on Tuesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Although temperatures continue to trend above average in the first few days of spring, gusty winds have made it feel cooler and have also contributed to drying out the environment. For Tuesday, there is an elevated fire weather risk with northwest gusts 25-35 mph and...
CRANSTON, RI
Washington Post

Late-winter storm brings snow, strong winds and disruption to D.C.

Late-winter snow coated the Washington region on Saturday, causing flight cancellations and other disruptions even as early cherry blossom blooms were showing signs of spring approaching in the nation’s capital. Wind-swept snow totals ranged from less than 1 to more than 4 inches, with strong gusts and cold temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Big warming trend begins

Look for a big warming trend to start Tuesday afternoon and continue the rest of the week. Sunny skies with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s are expected around the Southland. Eastvale could see a high of 92 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. By Wednesday, the high downtown could be […]
EASTVALE, CA

