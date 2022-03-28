Pat’s Table Game and Dessert Night

Have you ever struggled with buying a Father's Day gift for Dad? Well, you're not alone. Ree Drummond's solution is simple: give the gift of good food! "The men in my life are so hard to buy for, and they would much rather have a delicious plate of food than any material treasure in the world," she says. And, if your dad has a sweet tooth, these delicious Father's Day desserts are a perfect idea. From cookies and cakes to chocolate desserts and easy summer pies, this collection of sweets is sure to impress your dad, son, grandfather, or any special guy in your life.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO