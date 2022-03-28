ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCR church sending 285,000 meals to Ukrainian war refugees

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago
Golf Course Road Church of Christ (Golf Course Road Church)

The Golf Course Road Church of Christ in Midland is packing 285,120 dehydrated meals and sending them to the Ukrainian border to feed refugees displaced by the Russian war.

Through the church’s partnership with Lifeline Christian Mission, the boxes of food will be packed by volunteers on April 29-30 and then shipped directly to war refugees in Eastern Europe. The GCR Church is inviting the entire Midland/Odessa community to participate in the food-packing event.

“Everyone in Midland has been wanting something tangible, something practical, something real we can do to send support and relief to all those people impacted by the terrible violence and destruction in Ukraine,” said Allan Stanglin, senior minister at GCR Church. “We’re all watching the videos, reading the stories, seeing the news – it’s everywhere - and we’re all filled with an intense desire to do something helpful, something that will legitimately meet a genuine need and make a real difference in the lives of those victims. We feel like this is it.”

The community event is being called “For Ukraine.” Several churches and non-profit organizations in Midland are providing volunteers to help pack the meals. Some local volleyball clubs and church youth groups are already signed up to participate. Ryan Rampton, the Connections minister at GCR Church, said we need 1,000 volunteers to fill up the food-packing shifts. “This is a perfect thing to do as a family - kids as young as five can participate. Get together with your Bible study group, pack boxes with your friends from work, from your gym, or your child’s soccer team. This is one of the most direct ways anybody can offer assistance. We are going to fill a shipping container on sight and immediately send that container to Ukrainian refugees.”

Free online registration for the food-packing shifts is at gcrchurch.com/forukraine. Each shift lasts an hour-and-a-half and includes a quick training. Hair nets and gloves will be provided for each volunteer.

First Presbyterian Church in Midland is joining GCR Church as partners in “For Ukraine.” Lead Pastor Steve Schorr said, “As followers of Jesus this is an amazing way to engage in Christ’s mission to the world by ‘feeding those who are hungry.’ In addition, when our churches partner together in practical forms of love and concern for those who are suffering, God multiplies the blessing! No training is necessary, it’s just giving of your time and effort. Bring your friends and meet some new friends while experiencing the joy that comes in serving others.”

Typically, Lifeline coordinates food-packing events so that boxes from several cities are combined into one shipping container before it is sent to its destination. But the GCR Church with is taking on a whole container for our community to fill.

“We’re not splitting this up, we’re not farming this out to other cities or states,” said Stanglin. “We’re praying this can unite the Christians and the people of Midland together in love and worship and service to others. This is Midland’s container. This is food from Midland, Texas for Ukraine.”

The GCR Church is collecting a special offering this Sunday, April 3 to fund the “For Ukraine” initiative. Donations are also being accepted at gcrchurch.com/forukraine. -

