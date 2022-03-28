Ty Murray invitational finishes 25th year in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The PBR Ty Murray Invitational celebrated its 25th year in Albuquerque. The event was held on the floor of The Pit for the first time since 2019.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational cannabis is here
- Marijuana: Mythbusting Cannabis in New Mexico: What you need to know ahead of April 1
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 28 de Marzo 2022
- Crime: Serial burglar terrorizes Albuquerque neighborhood
The top 35 bull riders competed in the three day event, which was won by Brazilian Joao Ricardo Vieira. For those who attended, it was a chance to see a great show and spend time with family. Ty Murray, who’s from New Mexico, says The Pit is one of the best places for PBR to go. He says it rivals some of the biggest arenas in the United States.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0