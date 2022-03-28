ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

Busiest time of year for LEGOLAND Discovery Center

ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

It's an idea for your next Staycation, a trip to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Schaumburg.

Spring Break is the busiest time of year, so make sure you book in advance.

Right now, the center has extended its hours to accommodate the crowds. They're open from 10AM-7PM the next few weeks.

As for ages, the center says it has activities for all kids. Children must be with an adult to visit. Adults cannot visit without children except on exclusive adult nights.

ABC 7 Chicago

