Chester County, PA

Chester County Food Bank Receives Gift from Michael & Nancy Pia Foundation to Support Fresh Food Programs

 1 day ago

Image via the Chester County Food Bank.

The Chester County Food Bank has received a generous monetary donation from the Michael & Nancy Pia Foundation Fund through the Chester County Community Foundation. The funds will be used to improve access to affordable, healthy, local foods through the Chester County Food Bank’s Fresh2You Mobile Market. 

The donation will be used to purchase a customized, refrigerated, market-style cargo truck. After serving local communities for six seasons, the first Fresh2You truck no longer has the capacity to visit markets on a regular basis.  

Historically, Fresh2You has operated with two vehicles. The new vehicle will enable the Food Bank to provide a market at two locations simultaneously with the goal of increasing the number of Fresh2You participants by expanding its number of markets. 

“Michael and Nancy are well known for their charitable giving in the community and their focus on children and families experiencing homelessness and food insecurity,” said Andrea Youndt, CEO of the Chester County Food Bank. “We are so very grateful for their investment in the Chester County Food Bank in support of our mission to ensure access to healthy food.” 

The Fresh2You Mobile Market travels throughout Chester County providing fresh food from local farmers paired with education on healthy cooking to communities with limited food access. The “farm stand on wheels” was established in 2015 and serves more than 2,500 people each year. To make fresh local food accessible to all, Fresh2You accepts all forms of payment, including SNAP (food stamps) and Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) checks.  

Purchases made with SNAP or FMNP are matched with the Food Bank’s Veggie Bucks, a form of currency that can be used for future purchases of fruits and vegetables. There are additional financial incentives, including a senior and veteran discount. Fresh2You Mobile Market provides about 60,000 pounds of food each season with more than 50 varieties of produce. 

“We are delighted to be a part of this collaborative partnership that provides such a valuable resource to our community,” said Nancy Pia. “We are inspired by the work of the Chester County Food Bank to help alleviate food insecurity, and we’re proud to help them deliver healthy food (and hope) to our neighbors.” 

Fresh2You also partners with eight health clinics to provide Fruit and Vegetable Prescriptions (FVRx) to individuals screening positive for food insecurity by their healthcare providers. Participants can redeem their “prescription” at any Fresh2You market location and shop for foods that meet their personal and cultural preferences.

Donate to the Chester County Food Bank.

