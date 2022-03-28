ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Angus Cloud & Coco Jones Celebrate Fila’s Spring 2022 Colletion

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

TV stars Angus Cloud and Coco Jones celebrated Fila’s spring ‘22 collection in style at The Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 23.  The collection featured fun pops of color in sporty silhouettes, varying in fabric and textures. The footwear on display included slides and sneakers.

Cloud wore Fila from head to toe, including a fleece long-sleeve shirt in red with a little white collar. The top had a baggy finish with a polo neckline. The “Euphoria” star also wore baggy blue cargo shorts. With the addition of white socks and clean white Fila sneakers, the actor was ready to view the new collection. Cloud has historically dressed casual with an emphasis on comfort and an on-trend shoe game . The look, while simple, appears to be something Cloud would wear on the daily. The bright pops of color keep the ensemble interesting while the fit is sporty.

Jones also wore Fila, repping the Fila x Y/Project top with circular cutouts. The red top had a single shoulder and a high neckline, following the lines and curves of Jones’ body. The singer wore a dark blue wrap skirt to match the color scheme, featuring a high slit up the side. The wrap skirt revealed a pair of white biker shorts underneath. Jones accessorized with gold and silver jewelry and a dainty anklet. She wore her hair in a short bob and strived for a neutral look in her makeup. For footwear, Jones also goes for a pair of some nice white lace-up Filas like Cloud.

See Jones talk fashion here .

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
NFL
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Glitters In Gold Strapless Ball Gown & Satin Pumps at Critics’ Choice Awards

Click here to read the full article. Elle Fanning glittered in gold at the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The “All Bright Places” actress made quite the statement in a champagne-colored ballgown by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless garment cinched slightly at the waist and included sheer detailing on the hem. Fanning accessorized the sparkly number with stud earrings and a thick gold bracelet. The “Maleficent” star opted for a bold red lip with winged eyeliner. To really let her dress do all of the talking, she slicked her hair down in a low ponytail. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her Sheer Minidress With Hot Pants

Vanessa Hudgens brought balletcore to Valentino. The starlet embraced the Pinterest trend at the Valentino's fall/winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, and arrived at the star-studded event in a completely sheer, lilac lace minidress over a pair of matching hot pants. The collared button-down smock was tied...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Lifestyle
City
West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Essence

Skin Is In: The Rise Of Miu Miu’s Micro Mini Skirt

The 1960s (and Y2K) trend is back like it never left. If you love retro fashion, chances are you’ve come across the latest trend that has everyone buzzing with excitement. The micro mini skirt has made a triumphant comeback—just in time for spring 2022. From fashion week runways...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Coco Jones
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Halle Berry Revives Her ‘X-Men’ Haircut With See-Through Corset & Hidden Heels at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Halle Berry made a statement at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a daring ensemble—with hair to match. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Bruised” star hit the red carpet in a black velvet suit by Dolce and Gabbana, which featured a blazer with sharp lapels and wide-leg trousers. Creating a slick appearance was a white corset top, which featured a structured bodice with sheer panels and a plunging neckline. Berry’s look was finished with rounded white, green and silver statement earrings. However, one...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Masterfully Mixes Colors, Textures and Patterns for a Whimsical Outfit With Katie Holmes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise stepped out on the town for a quick coffee run alongside her mother, Katie Holmes in New York. The 15-year-old wore a fleece-lined denim jacket over a baby blue pullover or sweater with retro-inspired tan and white slacks that incorporated blue stitching. She accessorized with a knitted green and white checkerboard tote. Cruise coordinated the outfit with dark blue Converse sneakers, mixing and matching the blue hues in her outfit. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog

Click here to read the full article. Suri Cruise stepped out in casual and comfy style to walk her dog in New York City. While out in SoHo, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wore a pair of black flared jeans. The retro bottoms were paired with a black and white striped top with a zippered neckline. Completing Cruise’s look was an olive green puffer jacket, which featured geometric quilting for a nostalgic and easygoing take on the staple cold weather puffer. When it came to shoes, the 15-year-old opted for a classic pair of Converse sneakers. Slightly visible beneath...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fila#White Socks
Footwear News

Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz is Pretty in Pink in Chanel Minidress and Peep-Toe Heels at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz was thinking pink while attending the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in California on Monday afternoon. The actress was joined by numerous stars also nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony, including Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose. The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet with husband Javier Bardem in a pink tweed minidress from Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, the style featured a sleeveless silhouette with two large front pockets, closed by silver buttons with Chanel’s “Double C” logos and a quilted texture. Cruz’s look was complete with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Gets Cozy With Sea Life in A Black Leather Blazer and Chunky Loafers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union posted a cute video of her getting a kiss on the cheek from a special someone on her Instagram. The video shows Union coming in close for a kiss with an adorable little seal. The interaction was captured and posted to Instagram, captioned simply, “1st kisses.” The actress wore her hair up in two giant space buns, playing up the cutesy theme, opting for minimal jewelry beyond a silver ring on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julia Fox Wears a Jaw-Dropping Catwoman-Inspired Outfit With Latex Thigh-High Boots to ‘The Batman’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Julia Fox made a dramatic entrance at the New York City premiere of “The Batman” on Tuesday night. The Italian model served a sartorial moment as she arrived in a Catwoman-inspired ensemble. Fox’s outfit consisted of a silver metallic minidress by Lanvin, which featured a cartoon image of Catwoman herself, as well as a black latex high-neck bodysuit and a floor-length latex trench coat. She topped her look off with latex opera gloves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit. The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes. The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle. She accessorized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Is So ‘Clueless’ in ’90s-Inspired Plaid Blazer Dress & Slick Pumps for ‘Today Show’

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland looked straight out of the ’90s for her latest appearance on the “Today Show” in New York City on Wednesday. The “Miss Kelly” musician left the morning show’s studio in a blue and black plaid blazer dress, layered over sheer black tights. Complete with large black buttons, a sharp collar and black piping, her ensemble seemed directly inspired by the plaid sets worn by Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz from ’90s rom-com “Clueless.” Rowland gave her look a modern update with a sleek black top, rings, a red manicure and layered necklaces. The musician...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy