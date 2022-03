The 2022 Montana State University Spring Rodeo will run Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The action will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with performance rounds. Friday and Saturday slack rounds will start at 10 a.m., and performance rounds will begin at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the short-go performance will kick off at 1 p.m.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 17 MINUTES AGO