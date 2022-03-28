ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee ranked No. 1 by D1 Baseball for the first time

 1 day ago
TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee baseball is now the top-ranked team in the country, according to D1 Baseball. When the poll came out on Monday, it marked the first time Tennessee was ranked first by the outlet....

IN THIS ARTICLE
WBIR

WBIR

