Potsdam business helps feed Ukrainians

A Ukrainian man adopted by a Long Island family is collecting donations for the citizens of his native country. West Islip resident Tom Birkoff grew up with his childhood friend Zhenya at an orphanage is Ukraine. Zhenya is now a police officer in their native home city of Kharkiv. Birkoff...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A 12-year-old in Hastings is doing his part to help keep local families fed. Noah Goins saw the need to feed his community during a simple stop at a fast food drive-thru, and today he was out collecting food to whisk away hunger from the community.
WLOS — Ever since Russia began invading Ukraine, the people of Western North Carolina have been finding ways to help those in the midst of conflict. From online fundraisers and benefit concerts to care packages and more, residents and businesses have banded together to raise money and collect other necessities for those in need.
BEAVER, Pa. — On a sunny Friday afternoon, laughter filled the streets of downtown Beaver. It was a stark contrast to the images coming from across the world. “They don’t have nowhere to eat, nowhere to go and my heart broke,” said Emmanuel Panagiotakis, who owns a photography business in Beaver.
The student "will be greatly missed by his family, friends, teachers and all who knew him," said superintendent Ron Burke in an email to the school community. "This is indeed a very sad time for the Canton Central School community." NCPR is withholding the student's name due to the child's...
The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
A popular eatery in the Hudson Valley disappointed residents by closing its doors for good. COVID and inflation are to blame. Last week, the Kitchenette in Ulster County shocked customers by announcing the longtime Hudson Valley eatery was closing after over 20 years in business. "High Falls Kitchenette will be...
At Santa Fe place it’s Aktion Club week, a week of service to the community. “It’s really quite amazing how these members have gone into the community, and they have worked so hard,” said Jessicia Smith Director of Santa Fe Place. The residents at Santa Fe place...
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — How do you feed a hungry mind on an empty stomach? That’s the question schools nationwide are facing with the upcoming loss of free meals for all students. In an effort to help end hunger in classrooms, the Giant Company donated $19,427 to the State College Area School District to […]
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansans are still searching for ways to help the people of Ukraine. That includes Sergiy Polyakov, who's the owner Alexa's Creperie in Hot Springs and is Ukrainian himself. Each day, he works to keep the breakfast and lunch rush flowing smoothly at his restaurant. But,...
A well-known Hudson Valley bar will be serving its last round. Lis Bar in Ulster County will permanently close after Monday, March 28, the owners announced. The bar is located at 240 Foxhall Ave. in Kingston. "As you know, it’s not been an easy time for restaurants," an announcement from...
Inflow to the Potsdam wastewater facility is significantly higher than normal for this time of year. Village administrator Gregory Thompson described the issue as an “ongoing filtration problem,” according to the Watertown Daily Times. He said they are getting 3.2 million gallons of inflow per day and normally...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bread bake sale is raising money for refugees from Ukraine. Green Bay Community Church is hosting the sale at the Community Campus at 600 Cardinal Lane. It’s Sunday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 per loaf. The funds will...
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A local church is helping to feed the hungry one spaghetti dinner at a time.
The Greensburg Church of the Brethren helped a fundraising spaghetti dinner and the proceeds go far beyond just the Greensburg area.
“We do Jeannette, Irwin, we’ve gone as far Monessen and Derry, Latrobe,” said Pastor Stephen Parfitt. “Wherever somebody is that is hungry, all we need to do is know about it and we help get them food.”
This was the first dinner fundraiser but they also hold soup sales to help those in need.
The next dinner is scheduled for April 30.
