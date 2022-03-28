Potsdam business helps feed Ukrainians

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A local church is helping to feed the hungry one spaghetti dinner at a time. The Greensburg Church of the Brethren helped a fundraising spaghetti dinner and the proceeds go far beyond just the Greensburg area. “We do Jeannette, Irwin, we’ve gone as far Monessen and Derry, Latrobe,” said Pastor Stephen Parfitt. “Wherever somebody is that is hungry, all we need to do is know about it and we help get them food.” This was the first dinner fundraiser but they also hold soup sales to help those in need. The next dinner is scheduled for April 30.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO