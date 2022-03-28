ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Workers help abandoned, newborn goat after witnessing its birth

By Wade Sheridan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yPaZ_0eruuK8k00

March 28 (UPI) -- A group of workers at an industrial estate located in Witham, England, rescued a newborn goat after they witnessed its birth.

The workers spotted a stray adult goat walking around the Eastways Industrial Estate recently and were shocked to see the goat then suddenly give birth.

The mother unfortunately took off after giving birth and left the newborn alone. The workers then contacted the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and took the newborn goat to a local veterinary.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Rebecca Yarrow obtained the newborn goat and transported her to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where she remains.

The goat was named Jill in reference to nursery rhyme "Jack and Jill" due to the newborn falling down a hill after it was born. The mother goat has still not been located.

"It's possible the mother goat was an escaped or abandoned pet, and she somehow made her way to the industrial estate, possibly because she knew she was going to give birth imminently and was looking for somewhere quiet and out of the way," Yarrow said.

"The workers said they watched as she gave brith to her kid on some sloped grass and unfortunately after the kid was born, she rolled down the small hill, so they rushed over to help. The mother goat was spooked and ran away, leaving the newborn," Yarrow continued.

Shari's. Passion
1d ago

I just love goats they are so cute and smart and fun. thank you for rescuing this abandoned baby!

TinaNY
1d ago

seems like they scared the mom away from her baby and then they took the little thing from where it was born

Brenda Jonesmaththis
1d ago

Yes I agree they scared the mother away. I pray they found the mother soon

