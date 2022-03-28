Eight apply for principal’s job at Branch Area Careers Center

PENDLETON — Four months into its superintendent search, the Pendleton School District is down to two candidates. On Thursday, March 31, the district will host Kevin Headings, the principal of West Park Elementary School in Hermiston, and Kim Casey, the principal of Grandview High School in Grandview, Washington, to introduce themselves to the community. Each finalist will get 45 minutes to talk about themselves and field questions from the public 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the district office, 107 N.W. 10th St.

