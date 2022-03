After an entertaining, rewarding, bracket-busting 64 games over nearly two weeks, the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is set. On Saturday in New Orleans, it will be No. 2 seed Villanova vs. No. 1 seed Kansas at 6:09 p.m. ET in the first semifinal followed by No. 2 seed Duke vs. No. 8 seed North Carolina at 8:49 p.m. with the winners meeting Monday, April 5 for the NCAA Tournament title. The games will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO