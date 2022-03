Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave fans quite the scare on Sunday when he fell down after tweaking an ankle. Early in the second quarter as he was trying to position himself for the offensive rebound against the New Orleans Pelicans, James appeared to roll his left ankle. He immediately fell to the floor, pushing the Lakers to call a timeout to get him checked. James re-laced his shoe and was able to stand up, but it’s clear his ankle was in pain as he tested it out on the bench.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO