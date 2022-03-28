ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's time for EU accession talks with Western Balkans -German chancellor

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bU8E2_0erutJIE00

BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Talks on Albania's and North Macedonia's accession to the European Union need to start as soon as possible because any delay will make Western Balkans vulnerable to outside influence, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"It is clear for both Germany and Sweden that the EU must push ahead with institutional reforms to make itself capable of enlargement," Scholz said in a news conference after meeting Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

